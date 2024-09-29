Attending Careers Day in Condobolin

Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 11 and Year 12 students attended a Careers Day at Condobolin High School recently. They spoke with a variety of local businesses and also some universities. The students really enjoyed speaking with the fire fighters and the police officers. Thank you to all who made this day possible. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 25/09/2024By

Latest News

One talented family

29/09/2024|

“Uncle Mitt” (centre) celebrated family, footy and future legends with [...]

We recommend