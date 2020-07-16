Police are investigating after a home was broken into and a car was allegedly stolen and used in an attempted armed robbery at Lake Cargelligo recently.

Between 6pm and 7.55pm on Monday, 29 June, a home on Canada Street, Lake Cargelligo was broken into.

Officers from Central West Police District were called and attended the home where they commenced inquiries.

Personal items were stolen along with a blue Toyota Sedan.

About 7.55pm, a man entered a service station armed with a knife on Foster Street, Lake Cargelligo, where he threatened staff and demanded cash from the safe.

According to NSW Police Media, the man was confronted by staff and he fled the location empty-handed. A short time later a blue car was seen to leave the area. No-one was injured.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has commenced and as inquiries continue, anyone who may have information, CCTV or dashcam vision from the surrounding areas are urged to contact Lake Cargelligo Police on (02) 6898 1000 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.