ASIST TRAINING IN CONDOBOLIN

Community members attended Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) in Condobolin recently.

The training, held over two days, was provided by Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc (LWRS) through their Suicide Prevention Program, and was held at the Condobolin Community Centre.

During the two-day interactive trainer-facilitator workshop, participants learn a six-task suicide first-aid model through powerful audio-visual learning aids, group discussions, skills practice, and development.

Virtually anyone aged 16 or older, regardless of prior experience or training, can become an ASIST-trained helper, according to LWRS’ Senior Project Officer, Ros Patton.

Participants in ASIST learn the skills to provide a suicide first-aid intervention; Work to develop a personalised safety plan for someone with thoughts of suicide to keep “safe-for-now”; Connect the person with thoughts of suicide to further help; Acquire skills in an evidence-based intervention model, with the assistance of two LivingWorks registered trainers.

Over 1,000,000 people have taken the workshop worldwide, with over 100,000 Australians having completed ASIST across all states and territories.

For anyone who was unable to attend this training locally, there is another ASIST course is being offered in Grenfell on Monday, 5 June and Tuesday, 6 June.

LWRS will also be providing a two-day standard Mental Health First Aid training in Condobolin on Tuesday, 20 June and Wednesday, 21 June.

If you are interested in this, or any other training, please contact LWRS’ Project Officer, Jodie Elliott on 0437 291 426, or LWRS’ Senior Project Officer, Ros Patton on 0437 635 535.