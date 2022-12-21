ARTWORK LAUNCH AT CONDOBOLIN HEALTH SERVICE

Condobolin Health Service has officially launched its new signage and Wiradjuri artwork collection.

The official launch took place at Condobolin on Wednesday, 30 November.

New signs, which were designed by Wiradjuri Artist Bev Coe, were installed in 2021 as part of the WNSWLHD’s Aboriginal Signage Project, a commitment to incorporate Aboriginal signage and artwork throughout all new facility projects and existing facilities across the District.

“The Aboriginal Signage Project focuses on establishing suitable, culturally-sensitive signage at all facilities and incorporating Aboriginal language into signage as a way to develop partnerships and provide a welcoming environment for all our community members,” a Western NSW Local Health District Spokesperson explained at the time.

Wiradjuri Totems, the Goanna and Kangaroo made from metal, are also part of the new signage. Bev imagined the overall design, while Paul Escreet helped in the manufacturing of the totems.

Bev also designed the Seven Sisters artwork, that now adorns the glass panels in the halls of the Condobolin Hospital. The Seven Sisters Ridge Yarrabandai depicts the Seven Sisters stars and Pleide clusters, Seven Sisters Mountains, travel, Wiradjuri elders and water hole (Kalaribila/Lachlan River).

“The Seven Sisters flee into the night sky away from the Hunter who was from a different skin group and they turned into the (pleides) stars,” Bev explained.

“Our Wiradjuri elders travelled from the (Kalaribila) Lachlan River to the Meeting Place. They came together with the Seven Sisters.

“They had travelled back to Spirt Country, spoke to the elders and formed into the Seven Sisters Mountain.”

‘Reconciliation for Health’ artwork also takes pride of place at Condobolin Health Service (Hospital).

The story of the ‘Reconciliation for Health’ painting that hangs in the Doretta Ryder-Wood Reading Room at Condobolin Hospital relates to all of the community groups and organisations, both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal, in the Condobolin area reconciling and working together for the health of the community.

In the painting major community groups have been depicted. Other groups, organisations and people are grouped under Condobolin Community and Community Organisations. The Hospital is identified as the central meeting place for the community’s health.

The artist for this painting was Max Reid and the project was assisted by the Commonwealth Government through the Australia Council, its art funding and advisory body.

At the conclusion of the launch, those in attendance enjoyed a delicious morning tea catered for by the Condobolin Health Service kitchen staff.