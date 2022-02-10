APPRECIATING SUPPORT

The Condobolin Chamber is extremely grateful for the ongoing support from Evolution Mining. “Without the support of Evolution Mining the Chamber would not be able to continue to provide the Shop Local Gift card to the community,” Vicki Hanlon Chairperson of the Condobolin Chamber said. The Chamber is looking for new members, with the first meeting for 2022 being held next Wednesday, 9 February at 6pm at the Shire Chambers. “We would like to encourage new members and new ideas to come along and help make a difference to the business community of Condobolin,” Vicki stated. “We are also looking for a new Secretary, so please give it some thought. “At the end of March we are holding a luncheon as part of Small Business Month, with some interesting presenters from BizHQ.” More information will be published as it comes to hand in relation to this event.