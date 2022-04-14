ANZAC DAY MARCH WILL RETURN TO NORMAL IN LAKE

For the first time in two years, Lake is expected to hold a full Veterans’ March on Anzac Day, Monday 25 April 2022, the 107th anniversary of the landings at Gallipoli.

The RSL has been working closely with locals who coordinate the march.

“Anzac Day is our most important day; we are pleased to have the opportunity to welcome back veterans to participate in this year’s march. The march provides a moment to pause and reflect on how our defence force personnel have upheld the values and the legacy created on 25 April 1915,” an RSL spokesman said.

“We owe an enormous debt to all who have served our nation, and those who have given their lives in defence of Australia.” He said that due to the pandemic the RSL has not been able to deliver the veterans’ march in recent years.

“We are pleased to be organising a full march this year. The Anzac Day march is important for all veterans, a chance for mates to catch up and reconnect.

“I encourage every veteran in the district to get in touch with us and join in this year’s marching contingent,” the spokesman said.

Story and Image courtesy of Lake News.