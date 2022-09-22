ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL FROSTY’S MEMORIAL BOWLS DAY

Saturday 3rd September 2022 saw the 7th annual Frosty’s Memorial bowls day held at the Tottenham Bowling Club in memory of the late Robert “Frosty” Frost.

Frosty was a beloved member of the Tottenham community, who was unexpectedly taken too soon due to a heart condition. He loved to fish, a game of bowls, his family, friends and his footy.

This event allows us to honour a fantastic man, whilst raising money and awareness for the Heart Foundation to aid research into heart conditions, which may well save someone else’s loved one in the future.

The event raised $6569.10 in total.

$6069.10 was donated to The Heart Foundation and this year a minor donation of $500 to the Tottenham Multi Purpose Service (MPS) Diversional Therapy program to purchase craft products for Residents, in order to give back to the local community.

The bowls consisted of 3 games of 10 ends throughout the day, with 54 bowlers (18 teams of 3) ranging in age from 9 to 85 years young and all skill levels.

The 2022 winners were a Warren team, consisting of Mick Woodward, Chris Atkins and Barry Anderson, who have been coming each year and finally got their win. Runners up were a group from Tottenham, consisting of Ian Haines, Rob Andrews and Chris Bowen.

For some added fun we had a “fancy dress” theme of Rock Star. Renee Colley was announced the winner with Chris Kearney runner up with their fantastic costume of Axel Rose and Angus Young.

There were many laughs and friendships formed as always. Visitors travelled from Victoria, Harwood (northern NSW), Central Coast, Sydney, Bathurst, Orange, Dubbo, Tullamore, Yeoval, Warren and Nyngan.

Once the winners were announced and raffles drawn, an auction took place finishing up the fantastic day, auctioning the many very generous items donated by businesses and individuals, locally and beyond.

Winners in the raffle and their prizes:

B. Hillam – Double Swag (Kings), donated by Vicky and Ron Leggett.

The Choofles family from Yeoval – Family Pass to Taronga Zoo in Dubbo.

Glen Spicer – $200 fuel voucher from Liberty Rural Albert.

Deb Higgins – Ozito Rotary tool set with flex shaft.

Paul Logan – $100 voucher for Foodworks Tottenham.

Marie Frost – $150 voucher for BCF Dubbo.

BG – 2 tickets for 2023 Tottenham Picnic Races.

Geoff Chase – Gift pack donated by Kate Curtis from Blu Hayze.

Tim Watson – $100 gift card from Inland Petroleum.

BG – Cattle Dog statue, donated by Wallandcarrie edwards.

Jodie Attenborough. – $200 bistro and $100 bar vouchers for Devils Hollow Brewery in Dubbo.

Tanya W – 20kg bag of Cobber working dog biscuits.

Eileen Evans and Jason Guthrie of Yeoval – 1 dozen cans of Country Kennel dog food.

Jimmy Cassidy – Double insulated travelling wine set.

Jodie Attenborough – $50 voucher for the Dubbo RSL Club.

Lyn Adam – $50 gift card for Bunnings Dubbo.

For more pictures, or to stay up to date of future events, follow our Facebook page @ Frostys Memorial Bowls Day.

Story and Images contributed by Sarah Irani.