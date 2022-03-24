ANNUAL TULLIBIGEAL FAMILY PICNIC RACE MEET

Media Release: 1 March 2022

The Tullibigeal Family Picnic Race Day is on Saturday 26th March 2022 and is sure to be another awesome day of racing and entertainment.

The committee members have been busy organising and preparing for what promises to be a quality form race meet.

The Tullibigeal Picnic Race Meet features a 6 race program and on-course betting, with more than $27,000 up for grabs in prize money. We hope that everyone can pick a dark horse to get them home.

We also have over $2000 in prize money up for grabs in our ‘Fashions on the Field’ Competition and our ‘Golden Gumboot Foot Race’.

Tullibigeal plans on welcoming visitors from far and wide to our annual Picnic Race meeting.

Tullibigeal is located 2.5 hours from Wagga Wagga, 1 hour from West Wyalong, 1.5 hours from Griffith and 2 hours from Forbes and Parkes.

To ensure that all members of the family enjoy our Race Day there will be a jumping castle, laser tag, sand art and face painting to keep the kids entertained. Come along to enjoy our delicious BBQ, a variety of food vans and our full bar.

We would like to thank our Major Sponsors; Dunk Insurance, Frampton Flat Feedlot, O’Connors, Andersons Chartered Accountants, Chamen IGA, Deano’s Diggers, Ron Tyack Memorial, Elders Lake Cargelligo, Lachlan Agencies, Richard Worner Transport, Riverina Livestock Agents, Wheatley Earthmoving, Wimmera Stock and Grain, Alan Rands Electrical, Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co, Oilsplus, C. Tyack Shed, Pioneer Water Tanks and West Wyalong Vet Clinic.

It is thanks to the support of these businesses that our race meet is such a successful and popular event on the NSW racing calendar.

There is camping available on site or at the nearby Tullibigeal Pioneer Park camping area. There are buses coming from Lake Cargelligo and West Wyalong. Gates open at 12 noon, final drinks at 7.30pm. Purchase tickets online at www.123tix.

Join us for a family fun day celebrating Country Racing at its best at our own Little Randwick in the West!

