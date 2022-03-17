ANNUAL PRESIDENT’S DAY

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

Business House Bowls on Thursday night. Not sure who won the night but Concrete Yard Gurus won the winners draw and Lachlan Agencies sponsored the night. Holey Moses beat Wombats, Spot 4 beat NSB Ag, Concrete Yard Gurus beat Hospital, Lachlan Agencies 2 beat Blue Shop, Lachlan Agencies 1 beat Deevsey, Bowling Mates beat Jenoo, Fireys beat WBSC, RSL Club beat Seton Electrical, Blue Bar beat Ab Health, Swiss Watch beat Logans, Condo Taxis beat Thorpes.

A game of pairs was played on Wednesday with Laurie Thompson and Uwe Kuhn narrowly defeating Al Stuckey and Ray Burnes.

Brayden Davis defeated Steve Taylor in the first game of the Club Singles Championships on Saturday, thirty two points to twenty three. They both won fifteen ends but Steve’s ones and twos were no match for Brayden’s twos and threes.

On Sunday the club’s annual Presidents Day was held. Sixteen teams competed with teams from Tullamore, Peak Hill, Parkes Railway and Forbes travelling to Condo. Dan Seton and Glen and Debbie Seton, from Orange, won the day, Brayden Davis, Grant Davis and Sam Haworth came second and Peter Whites team from Parkes Railway came third. Max Johnson, Garry Keen and Uwe Kuhn won the morning and Alan Affleck’s team from Parkes Railway won the afternoon. All up a very enjoyable day.

Dan Seton the 2021 Club Champion represented the club at the Champion of Club Champion Singles Zone Finals in Mudgee on Saturday. He played Jono Davis from the Macquarie Club in Dubbo who was the Australian Under Eighteen Champion three or four times so a big challenge for Dan who managed to lead the point score early in the game but he couldn’t hold on to it going down thirty one points to twelve. A huge effort.

Over the weekend, Laurie Thompson, Steve Brasnett and Trevor Thorpe went to Leeton for a local triples tournament. They didn’t win the tournament but had a great time and… left their mark on Leeton…???

We wish Brian Tickle a speedy recovery after his heart attack last Friday, reports suggest he is doing well and already rivals are nervously speculating on how the rush of blood from his new stent will affect his bowls.

Contributed.