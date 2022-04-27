ANNUAL MEMORIAL MATCH AT CONDO

On Thursday, 14 April the Condobolin Rugby Union side (Rams) took on Forbes (Platypi) in the annual Brad Ridley Memorial Game at Pat Timmins Oval. The Platypi were victorious 40 to 10. One minute’s silence was also observed prior to the match for Brad Ridley, and all other victims of the Bali Bombings. “Thank you to everyone who was involved in last night’s Brad Ridley Memorial Shield,” a post on the Condobolin Rugby Union Facebook Page read. “Forbes came away with a win coming to a final score of 40-10. “Condo boys should be more than happy with their efforts last night. “Well done to Forbes we wish you all the best for the 22 season,” the post concluded. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.