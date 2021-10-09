The annual Local Heritage Fund is now open.

Applications are being invited for financial grants to assist with conservation and restoration work, according to Lachlan Shire Council.

Examples of the type of work which can be funded under this program include: painting in approved colour schemes; repairs to stumps, walls, roofs, doors and windows; stabilisation of buildings; and reinstating missing components, including verandahs.

“The fund aims to support owners to maintain, preserve or restore elements that contribute to the item’s heritage value,” Lachlan Shire Council Director of Environment, Tourism and Economic Development, Jon Shillito, explained.

“Council staff in consultation with the Heritage Advisor are available to assist and provide free advice on proposed works.”

A limit of $4,000 per grant, to match a similar contribution from the owner, is the guideline.

“However, this may vary depending on the number of applications received. Council will consider applications where the owner’s contribution is in the form of labour and/or materials rather than cash,” a statement from Lachlan Shire Council in Thursday, 23 September said.

All works must be completed by 2 May 2022. To obtain a downloadable Local Heritage Fund Package containing detailed selection criteria, conditions and application forms visit Council’s website https://www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au/planning-building/knowing-your-property/heritage.aspx or packages can be collected from Council’s offices.

Applications, including quotations for the proposed work, close on Tuesday, 19 October 2021.

Please note that grants are not made in respect for works already undertaken.

Applicants should contact Council’s Manager Town Planning on 6895 1953, as soon as possible to discuss the proposal and, if necessary arrange an inspection of the property.