ANNI’S EGG GUESSING COMPETITION

Posted By: Hayley 10/05/2022

On Tuesday 12th April, Cobar Newsagency announced the winner of the Egg Guessing Competition.
The winner, Marie Lawrence, guessed closest with 252 chocolate eggs in the jar, with an actual number of 249.
Winner of the competition got to select what Local NFP Organisation would receive the money raised. Marie selected the Copper City Mens Shed in Cobar.
Image Credits: Cobar Newsagency Facebook Page.

