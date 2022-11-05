ANNETTE CHOSEN CANDIDATE

White Cliffs Grazier Annette Turner has been named as the National Party’s candidate for the seat of Barwon in the 2023 NSW State Election.

Ms Turner was selected after the former preselected candidate, Broken Hill City councillor Dave Gallagher, who was initially voted in, resigned from the party.

She is a former head of the New South Wales Country Women’s Association, and is aiming to address issues including health and education in the electorate.

“I’d like to congratulate White Cliffs grazier Annette Turner who has been named as the National Party’s candidate for the seat of Barwon in next year’s state election,” Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton said. “As the former president of the New South Wales Country Women’s Association, Annette has a wealth of rural knowledge and experience. “She is already well-known throughout the Barwon electorate which will put her in good stead for the tough campaign ahead as she attempts to return the seat to the Nationals.

“I wish her all the best for the upcoming election campaign.”