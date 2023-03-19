ANGLICAN CHURCH GETS A NEW RAMP

The Lake Cargelligo Anglican Church has a new ramp at the front entrance.

Works on the project got underway on Wednesday, 15 February and were completed in a timely manner.

The ramp was made possible after the Golding family made a generous donation in memory of the late Kevin Golding.

A Blessing of the new ramp at the Lake Cargelligo Anglican Church took place on Sunday, 26 February at 10am.

Unfortunately, a grant application the Church had applied for to help with upgrades and maintenance, was not successful. So now a Go Fund Me Page has been set up by Amanda Haase to help raise funds. The page has a goal of $3,000.

“The Anglican Church of Lake Cargelligo is over 51 years old and is in dire need of some upgrades and maintenance including upgrades to air conditioning, lighting, power points, stove and refrigerator, maintenance of ceiling panels and new gravel spread,” the Go Fund Me Page reads.

“Having these upgrades and maintenance done will make a more comfortable and safe environment for the community to come together in both difficult and joyful times.

“We have been applying for grants when we can to help us with these upgrades but no luck as of yet. But that won’t stop us!

“Father Paul has been a part of our community for around 26 years and always does his best to support everyone.

“Any donation no matter the size is greatly appreciated.”

To make a donation go to www.gofundme.com and search for Anglican Church Upgrades and Maintenance.

Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Anglican Church Facebook Page.