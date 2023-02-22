AN IMPRESSIVE INNINGS FOR ELI

Junior Cricket

Under 12’s Intertown

On Sunday 12 February the Under 12’s Intertown team faced off against West Wyalong at home on the turf. Under clear skies and with a little breeze Condo again won the toss and chose to bat. The opening pair of Jacob and Kye got Condo off to a great start, piling on the runs in the first few overs. Loose balls were dispatched to the boundary and both boys showed great defense to keep out some determined West Wyalong bowling. The first wicket fell in the fourteenth over with Kye being bowled for a well made 25. Jacob followed the following over and Condobolin was on top at drinks with the score at 2/75. Rachel and Eli quickly built a solid partnership, putting West Wyalong to the sword by adding 88 runs in 14 overs. The running between the wickets was a highlight with the pair heaping pressure onto the West Wyalong fielders. Rachel fell for 20 with 4 overs remaining which saw Baden join Eli at the crease. The boys combined for 51 runs in the last four overs with only 4 dot balls. Eli managed his highest score with 95 not out off 71 deliveries. Condobolin managed an imposing 214 runs.

After lunch the Condo team took to the field where they left off after their last game against Parkes. The opening bowlers, Baden and Kye, had West Wyalong under enormous pressure with West Wyalong only able to post 4 runs off the first 6 overs. The first wicket fell after some excellent fielding in the deep from Logan led to a run out. Jacob and Eli continued the pressure with their spell which led to the second wicket with a sharp catch in the cordon from Baden off Eli. Just before drinks Eli threw the ball to some of his younger troops who turned up the heat on West Wyalong. Logan turned out to be the most unlucky bowler of the day with a tough chance put down, the ball hitting the stumps but the bails not being dislodged and a couple of balls falling short of fielders. In his first intertown game Murray Worthington came through with the goods with 2 wickets in his first three balls and then another straight after drinks. Another great piece of fielding in the deep, this time from Rueben led to another wicket with the batter heading back to the sheds without facing a ball. Keaton, Harvey and Rueben then cleaned up the tail each collecting a wicket. Condobolin bowled West Wyalong out for 48.

The fielding was a highlight of the day with Baden, Keaton and Charles all taking a catch. Congratulations to Keaton, Charles, Rueben and Murray who all made their debut for intertown today and thanks to Rueben for making himself available after Callum fell ill overnight.

Statistics:

Batting: Eli 95 n/o, Jacob 40, Kye 25, Rach 20 and Baden 9 n/o. Bowling: Kye one for four, Eli one for two, Murray three for four, Keaton/Harvey one for four and Rueben one for zero.

The game ball went to Eli for his 95 not out with a special mention to Murray for his three wickets on debut.

Contributed.