AN EXTREMELY THRILLING WIN TO WARATAHS

Junior Cricket

A thrilling win to the Waratahs

Gilgais won the toss and chose to bat. Their captain Gus Laing and vice captain, Jacob Doyle, got off to a flying start moving to 34 in 5 overs. Hudson Taylor broke the partnership with an excellent ball to bowl Gus out for 6. In the same over he got Harvey out for a duck with Ben taking a great catch. It looked like Jacob was going to retire till Elijah bowled him caught behind by Joe for 21 runs. Very good innings Jacob. However this brought big hitters Callum and Lucas to the crease. The fours kept coming and the Gilgais raced to 84 by drinks. Newly joined member, Tom Baldwinson slowed the run rate down with very good figures of 0/3 off 2 overs. Alec picked up Hunter’s wicket, caught by Sophia, Ben Scarce snared the big wicket of Callum bowling him for 21, while Sophia bowled Lucas out for 12. Elise Milne faced some tough bowling and made it to retirees, while Billy continued to tick over the runs making a handy 8 until Charlie also bowled him out. Lucy batted bravely with a broken bone defending nicely until Jack bowled her out. The Gilgais made a tough score of 114 for Waratahs to chase down.

Waratahs started off steadily with Ben and Elijah at the crease, both making it to retirees. Sophia and Tommy continued to chip away at the big total, also both retiring. The batsman had to defend some very good bowling, particularly by Billy 2/11 off 4, Harvey 0/6 off 3 overs and Gus – 0/12 off 4 overs. Callum took a nice catch off his own bowling to dismiss Tom B. At drinks Waratahs were only 1/46. Chloe received a great ball from Jacob to be bowled around the legs for 1. Kanga Joe hit some good shots and retired on 5 not out. Elijah was the first retiree back out there and he knew he had to hit some big shots with the run rate at 8 an over. Alec was a great support to Elijah. Unfortunately, he was run out for 5. Sophia came back in and joined Elijah. Together they started to reduce the number of runs to 6 in the last over. Gus bowled this one at a very fast pace, but the Waratahs did well to get the runs and win.

Kiacatoo V Colts 03-12-2022

Saturday was a lovely sunny day to watch Colts play Kiacatoo. Kiacatoo won the toss and elected to bowl. It took a few overs for Kiacatoo to take their first wicket which saw Callan catch Colts captain Eli for only 2 runs due to some fantastic bowling by Tighe then, two overs later Austin was bowled by Kye. It took a number of overs before the next wicket fell which saw Macauley caught by Kye and shortly after Anabel Allen was dismissed after being bowled by Levi Daure. The last Colt to be dismissed was Baden who was caught & bowled by Lucas. Colts finished their 30 overs on a great score of 110 runs.

Best bowling was Levi D 1/5, Thomas 1/6, Tighe 1/11, Kye 1/13 & Lucas 1/30

First in to bat for Kiacatoo was Quade who was bowled bringing Thomas to the crease. Thomas made 2 quick runs before being bowled. Callan was next into bat with Kye making good headway before seeing Kye run out. Jack was next to join Callan adding a few runs to the tally before Callan retired bringing Levi D into bat who was eventually bowled. Lucas was next onto the pitch holding on until Jack retired bringing Murray out to score 2 runs. Lucas retired bringing Alexandra out to score her first run of the season before being caught then last to bat was Tighe who held on after Murray was Caught & Bowled to bring Callan back out and help see Tighe retire not out for a third week. Jack returned to the field with Callan which helped Kiacatoo win with 1 over to spare. Best run scorers were Callan 49 n/o, Jack 14 n/o & Kye 12.

On 3rd December Colts played Kiacatoo. The Colts lost the toss and were sent in to bat. Levi and Lacey opened the batting. Levi retired and that brought Eli to the the crease. He got 2 then was caught. Lacey retired after scoring her first run of the season. Baden and Austin were at the crease, Austin got out and this brought Todd into bat. Todd managed to score his first run of the season well done Todd. Brock and Mack batted and Mack took it to the Kiacatoo bowlers smacking four fours and finishing with 21 runs. Rory came and retired, Brock got 7 and Rory got 3. Anabel sadly got out for a duck. Baden then went back in and got on with it. Colts finished with 110. High scores Baden Riley 25 Mack Packham 21.

Quade and Kye opened for Kiacatoo, Baden got Quade out with his very well deserved first wicket of the season. A good throw by Levi Shultz ran out Kye. Colts did well holding out Kiacatoo until the 29th over. Best bowling was Baden 3 for 8, Anabel Allen 1 for 14 and Brock 1 for 8. Special mention to Anabel for taking a wicket in her first match for Colts.

Milby v Trundle

Trundle won the toss and chose to field. That sent Sonny Lister and Keaton Sloane out to open the batting. Strong hitting from Keaton saw him hit two 4’s before being caught on 10 runs. Sid and Rachel put on a few runs before both retiring. Good fielding by Trundle saw Josh Bailey and Seth(Trundle) all run out. Milby batted out their overs to finish on 90 runs. Top scorers Rachel 13 not out, Keaton 10 and Sid 7.

Wickets went to; Tristan Laing 2/7 off 2 overs and J Mortimer 1/9 off 3.

Trundle’s opening batters Angus and Tristan were piling on the runs and both retired. Joe was bowled and caught with a good catch from Rachel. Good fielding by Milby saw 3 run outs. However Trundle managed to chase down the runs in 28 overs to finish on 8 for 91.

Runs for Trundle; T Laing 14 n.o and T Sanderson 10 n.o.

Bowling Josh 1/9 off 3 overs Bailey 1/7 off 2 overs Keaton 1/3 overs Rueben 1/11 off 3 overs and Rachel 1/5 off 2.

U17’s Condobolin V Parkes Cats 25-11-22

Condo won the toss and chose to bat. This turned out to be a wise decision with both openers retiring, Braith (24) and Zac (11). Jack and Jaren were unlucky, especially Jaren being run out. Gregory (20), Ernie (14 retired) and Noah (19) put the attack to the sword and Miller and Jed remained Not Out. Condo 6-123 off 23 overs.

In reply it was the fourth over when Ernie made the break through. A steady partnership between Cowie and Dunn saw them both retire and the game now evenly poised. However, Miller started comeback with a ball that nipped back, bowling the batsmen shouldering arms. Another wicket for Ernie, one for Jed, a second for Miller and then two in two balls to Noah and it was all over in the 17th over, score 65.

Miller 2/3, Noah 2/7, Ernie 2/3, Zac 1/4, Jed 1/10 took the wickets, Hudson bagged two catches and Noah one.

It was our first win under lights, and our first against a Parkes team in quite some time. The hard work is paying off.