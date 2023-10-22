AN ANIMAL ADVENTURE

On Monday, 18 September the WCC Language Program’s Marion Wighton-Packham visited Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre. Children in the Wombat (Wombad) room listened to the story, Wombat Went A’ Walking by Lachlan Creagh. They followed the procession of Australian animals as they, walk, climb, dance, shimmied, jive, twist, hopped, bounced, bopped, rocked and rolled, dashed and crashed until they eventually took it nice and slow. Miss Marion had everyone moving with Warranha up (stand), Wibiyanha on the floor (Sit), Yanhanha this way (Walk), and Let’s Waganha (Dance). By the end everyone needed to breathe like a wombad (wombat) and they were certainly Gudhaang (Happy). Image Credits: WCC Language Program Facebook Page.