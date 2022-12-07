AN AMAZING MILESTONE FOR AGNES

Condobolin’s Agnes Burns has reached a truly magnificent milestone. She celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at the Condobolin Sports Club on Saturday, 26 November. Agnes received congratulations from His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd) Governor-General of Australia, the Prime Minister of Australia The Hon Anthony Albanese, Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton, State Member for Barwon Roy Butler and Lachlan Shire Council. She also had a special morning tea at RSL LifeCare’s William Beech Gardens (Retirement Village) on Tuesday, 22 November, where Pastor Paul Lukins played Happy Birthday on the piano. Congratulations Mrs Burns!