AN AMAZING EXPERIENCE FOR CHAD

Condobolin’s Chad Worland sure knows how to hold it flat.

He rode in the 2022 KTM Junior Supercross in front of 40,000 fans at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Saturday, 22 October.

Chad was one of only 18 lucky junior competitors out of thousands in Australia to take part in the event.

His proud parents, Jake and Naomi, sister Arlee and other family members attended the event to support and cheer him on.

Chad placed third in his first and second rounds and fifth in the last race, after going into the first corner in last place.

His mum, Naomi, said it was an amazing experience for an eight-year-old whose passion and dedication to the sport will see him go far.

“We all had an amazing time in an amazing atmosphere,” she explained.

“Our boy was extremely lucky to be given this experience that every eight-year-old would ever dream of as a kid that is totally obsessed with motorbikes. To go out in front of 40,000 people and race his little heart out was just unbelievable and breath taking as a mum.

“Chad come away with coming third in his first and second rounds and fifth in the last race after a bad start and coming into the first corner dead last – he did so well and we cannot express how proud we are of him.

Chad, not only did you do Dad, Arlee and I proud you did everyone proud!”

Chad also had the opportunity to ride with KTM professionals and was offered a full factory VIP experience behind the scenes at the FIM World Supercross event. He raced a brand new KTM 50cc at the event and all his clothes and gear were provided. Sadly, Chad was not able to keep the bike, but he definitely left everything out on the track. Congratulations, Chad!