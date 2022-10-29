AMELIA’S TALENT IN FOCUS

Amelia O’Reilly, from Tullibigeal, has excelled in the Junior (Under 18 Years) category of the 2022 Central West is Best Photography Competition.

Her entry, ‘Rory in the Mud’, earned a Special Mention in this year’s initiative. The winner was ‘Into the Light’ by Poppy Starr of Cowra, and the Runner Up was ‘If a shed could tell a story’ by Ella Gibson of Baldry.

‘Central West Unmasked’ was the theme for 2022, with applicants encouraged to capture the true nature of the central west region and unveil hidden gems.

RDA Central West Director, Wayne Sunderland, said the competition, now in its fourth year, continues to grow and celebrate the area.

“We received so many outstanding entries across the Junior and Open categories this year, which really made for a tough decision for our judges,” he explained.

“This year we wanted to focus on why the Central West is a great place to live and visit, through images of people, places and events – after all, it’s home to 180,000 people and is made up of some terrific towns and villages and beautiful landscapes.

“We would like to extend our thanks to everyone who entered the competition – we are thrilled to announce this year’s prize winners and congratulate everyone who entered to make the 2022 competition the best year yet.”

The winner of the Open (18 Years and Over) section was ‘Yarn around the campfire’ taken by Craig Murphy of Hill End. Runner Up was ‘On the wire’, taken by Maddy Barnes from Orange. ‘Galactic Ruins’ taken by Mitchell Kable of Lithgow earned a Special Mention.