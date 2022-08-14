AMAZING START TO NAIDOC WEEK

Condobolin Public School had an amazing start to their NAIDOC Week celebrations. They celebrated NAIDOC Week from Monday, 25 July until Friday, 29 July. On the first day, the Welcome to Country on behalf of Elders, was delivered by Ms Marion Packham in Wiradjuri Language. A touching Acknowledgment of Country was given by Amanda Coe – with students placing their hands on their hearts to feel the connection to country. Youth leaders Ernie Peterson and Errol Packham performed the Smoking Ceremony (Mark Saddler provided the fire pit). Larry Brandy Storyteller and Cultural Educator held workshops with classes from Kindergarten through to Year Six. “This gentleman left a truly wonderful memory for everyone, and we all look forward to his next visit!” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read.