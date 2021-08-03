AMAZING ARTWORKS

Condobolin High School students have had a great time immersing themselves in art over the last two terms.

In Term One, Year 11 students investigated the links between Nature, Science and Art.

“We borrowed microscopes and slices of cells to explore, we then had the challenge of playing with scale,” a blurb in the ‘From the Art Department’ section of Condobolin High School Newsletter (2021 Tern Two, week 10) – Page 5 said.

“Taking a microscopic item and blowing it up to A3 with pastels, watercolour, charcoal and inks.

“We experimented with different art making practices and influences on artmaking. Gelli Plate Printing with plant materials. Photography developing composition skills.

“Sunprints and cyanotypes, proved tricky in the unusually wet and overcast weather for Condobolin! Both processes rely on the reaction of the paper with bright sunlight, just like developing a film traditionally.”

In Term 2, Cutting Edge was the topic.

“Students have been researching the art making process of innovators Andy Warhol, Ai Weiwei and Hannah Hoch. By linking the political, social and historical contexts these artists were working in we have investigated how the world and audience can impact an artists work,” a blurb in the ‘From the Art Department’ section of Condobolin High School Newsletter (2021 Tern Two, week 10) – Page 5 said.

“The students have moved from the Dada Movement to Pop Art and Post Modernism. Students are currently experimenting with printing processes and collage techniques to reproduce a poster a style similar to these artists.”

For Stage Four, students explored reasons why artists make artworks, in some cases it is to put the spotlight on an issue such as the environmental impact of waste in Term One.

“We studied different artists who repurpose everyday waste in their art and the reasoning for it,” a blurb in the ‘From the Art Department’ section of Condobolin High School Newsletter (2021 Tern Two, week 10) – Page 5 explained.

“We also had a great excursion to the Community Art Centre for the Water and Birds Art Exhibition and engaged with local photographer Warren Chad. This was a great experience for students to see the artworks created by our talented community members.”

In Term 2 Stage Four students learned about Animation.

“The early techniques such as flip books and zoetropes to modern day such as Stop Motion,” a blurb in the ‘From the Art Department’ section of Condobolin High School Newsletter (2021 Tern Two, week 10) – Page 5 stated.

“They have produced an eight frame sequence using watercolours, pencils and ink demonstrating a character moving across a scene. They have turned out brilliantly.

“The next step is to animate them using an IPad app which will create a short movie.”