AMAZING ARTWORK

Sky-Lee Reid loves expressing her culture and spirituality through art.

She is currently creating a unique piece for her friend Veronica, which depicts her family.

“Veronica has wanted me to do a painting for her for a while,” Sky-Lee said.

“The painting is about Veronica’s family and how even though they may go indifferent directions they always find their way back home.

“The blue section in the left corner represents the sky and the stars, the green section represents the land, the yellow section represents the sun, the light blue section represents water, and the purple is used as when I think of Veronica that is the colour that best represents her.

“The circles are Veronica’s family, who while at times may be apart from one another, they always know they will return home to loved ones and country.”

Sky-Lee has been working on the artwork for about three days so far and is hoping to have it completed over a two-week period. She visits the Old Fire Station to work on it.

It will be given as a gift to Veronica, but for now it is hanging in the wall of the Old Fire Station in Bathurst Street, where the Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Social, Emotional and Wellbeing Team are based.