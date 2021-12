During a visit to Condobolin High School earlier this year, Director Educational Leadership, Mrs Karen Burke was quite taken with the artwork of Taya Coe, Zakayla Smith and Lorraina O’Dell, and asked permission to turn them into greeting cards. The cards will be used across a network of 20 schools, which Condo High is a part of. All three students have received a copy of the greeting cards complete with a handwritten note of thanks.

Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.