ALSR’S TO ARRIVE IN LETTERBOXES

Local Land Services are reminding Condobolin and Lachlan Shire farmers that their Annual Land and Stock Return (ALSR) will soon arrive in their letterboxes.

The ALSR’s need to be completed by 31 August 2022.

According to Local Land Services, annual returns are essentially a ‘farm census’ of the livestock on your property on 30 June each year. It provides us with important information on land use and livestock numbers across the state.

“With biosecurity threats like Foot and Mouth disease on Australia’s doorstep, we need to work together to safeguard NSW and keep our markets open for producers,” the organisation said.

“Completing your ALSR means when disease strikes or emergencies occur, we understand how many animals in your area need our help, such as providing a safe place to go, or emergency fodder and water supplies.

“Many landholders don’t have any livestock and utilise their property for horticulture and cropping or enjoy their property for its biodiversity and lifestyle value. We still need you to complete your ALSR to ensure you do not occur additional livestock charges on your rates and to make certain our records are up to date in case of emergencies.”

The secure online portal will open on 30 June, so local landholders can lodge online.

Farmers must complete their ALSR by 31 August 2022, to avoid additional charges being applied to their rates come next year.