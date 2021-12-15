ALLISON IS A LUCKY WINNER

Residents came out in force to see who would win the $3,000 major prize in the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce Shop Condo for Christmas draw on Friday, 3 December.

Allison Miles was the lucky winner of the major prize, while Jay Haworth ($1,500), and Amelia Stuckey ($500) claimed the minor draws.

There were a few draws before Jay claimed his second prize, as Nicole Jones, Eleanor Twigg, Tom Turner, Nickita Kirby and Anne Dodgson missed out as they were not present at the draw on the night.

The prizes were given as Why Leave Town Cards, which will be spent locally at participating stores.

There were also four minor draws of $50 vouchers, donated by Foodworks Condobolin. The winners were Yawarra, Roseanne Baxter, Michael Fyfe and Raylene Richards. Anthony Roberts missed out on a $50 voucher, as he did not attend on the night.

Organisers wanted to thank all of the people who made the event the success that it was and apologise for a few hiccups experienced on the night.

“Thank you for shopping Condo for Christmas and supporting local businesses,” Condobolin Chamber of Commerce Chairperson Vicki Hanlon said at the event.

“We would like to thank our sponsors, Lachlan Shire Council, Chamens Supa IGA, Ray White Condobolin, Parkes and Forbes, The Condobolin Argus, Mineral Hill Mine, Foodworks Condobolin and the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce. We would also like to acknowledge Western Plains Regional Development for printing posters and some of the passports for the initiative.

“Merry Christmas everyone and thanks again for your support.”

Vicki also extended acknowledgement to Lachlan Shire Council for their work in erecting the Christmas tree at the William Street roundabout, erecting the tree complete with lights in Renown Park and placing the decorative Santa’s plus other decorations on business premises.

She added the late night shopping initiative was received well by the community, with many taking the opportunity to purchase a Christmas gift for their loved ones.