Condobolin Public School students Kobie Whiley and Rose Collins have started their school year working in their virtual Aurora College classroom. For part of each day, they participate in Math and/or Science/STEM lessons with many other students from across the state. “Both Rose and Kobie are loving this experience and are always ready to learn new content and skills,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.