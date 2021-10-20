ALINTA’S NEW ROLE AS TAP COORDINATOR

Alinta Atkinson is the new Training As Parents Program (TAP) Co-ordinator in Condobolin.

The TAP program aims to support parents of Indigenous children to increase attendance, increase parental involvement with education providers, increase Indigenous preschool enrolments, and educate parents on education, procedures and programs within the education providers through workshops and programs.

Alinta began her new role on 9 August. She was looking to take on a new challenge and becoming a passionate advocate for children and their families in the local community.

“TAP is a program designed to help parents of Indigenous children gain knowledge and skills to help support their children in education. To pave the way to happy, healthy futures with opportunities available through life long learning,” Alinta explained.

“The program will support parents with preschool children through to high school.

“It’s about helping the parent, understand the education system and to give them the support they need to keep their children learning.

“It’s never too late to start learning and we should never stop learning.”

The TAP program will create strong networks with other organisations and agencies supporting families of Indigenous children. It will also engage with stakeholders to support and empower families of Indigenous children.

As the TAP Co-ordinator, Alinta will support and encourage parents to attend education providers appointments, special events and programs.

She will also help facilitate educational workshops for parents and caregivers, promote, encourage and assist with attendance of parents/caregivers to AECG, along with P and C meetings.

Another important aspect of Alinta’s role is to provide cultural workshops, assist with enrolments of Indigenous children into education providers and provide social supports and educational workshops.

WPRD Executive Officer Jess Loftus said she welcomed Alinta into her new role, as TAP Co-ordinator in Condobolin.

“Alinta will be a great asset to the local community and will help parents/carers engage with the education system. She will be a point of support and knowledge for those who need advice or help on their child’s engagement with school settings.”

Alinta will be working out of the Western Plains Regional Development (WPRD) building located at 18 William Street, Condobolin from 9am to 2pm Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

If you would like more information or think the TAP program could support your family, contact Alinta Atkinson on 0475 029 188. You can also email TAPcondobolin@outlook.com The community can also call WPRD on 02 6895 3301 to arrange an appointment with Alinta outside her allocated working hours.