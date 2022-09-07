ALESSANDRA NAMED 2022 YOUNG WOMAN

Alessandra Chamen has been named Condobolin Show’s 2022 Young Woman.

The announcement was made during the official opening of the 126th annual Condobolin Show on Saturday, 27 August.

Alessandra is the daughter of Andrew and Cristina Chamen of Condobolin.

Alessandra entered the competition as she had been born and raised in Condobolin, and even though she moved away for University, always returned and has now made her home here.

She said all of her female idols from Condobolin were past Miss Showgirl winners and they had all said what an amazing experience they had.

“It is a dream come true to represent my home town and community,” Alessandra stated.

She is currently undertaking a Bachelor of Marine Science at Macquarie University and in addition has also studied for a Bachelor of Social Science majoring in Criminology Degree from Macquarie University.

Her goals are to finish her second University Degree and then continue with a Masters in Conservation and try to help save as much marine life in Australia as she can. Alessandra also hopes to use her Criminology Degree, to help address sociological issues facing rural NSW and wishes one day to change how the judicial system approaches problem youth. She believes the judicial system needs to find alternatives for gaol and create a support system for youth to reduce crime in general.

Her hobbies include reading books, especially those based around criminology, sewing and making her own clothes, and working on her partner’s farm. She has also volunteered with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Guide Dogs NSW/ACT and Canteen Australia.

Alessandra will now participate in the Zone 6 Final of the Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Competition 2023 in Orange on 4 February 2023.