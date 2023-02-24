ALESSANDRA ATTENDS ZONE 6 FINAL

A highly competitive group of 20 entrants impressed the judges at the Zone 6 final for The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman competition.

The event was held in Orange on Saturday, 4 February, where Condobolin’s Young Woman Alessandra Chamen proudly represented herself and her community.

She was supported by her father and mother, Andrew and Cristina Chamen, her partner Billy Reardon, Condobolin Show Society’s Young Woman Coordinator Rachael Bendall, Condobolin Show Society President Jeff Kirk, Condobolin Show Society Committee Member Rex Press, and several friends.

While she was not chosen as one of the three Zone 6 finalists, she was honoured to represent the Condobolin Show Society and the Condobolin community.

Alessandra said she entered the local The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman competition as she had been born and raised in Condobolin, and even though she moved away for University, always returned and has now made her home here.

She said all of her female idols from Condobolin were past Miss Showgirl winners and they had all said what an amazing experience they had.

“It is a dream come true to represent my home town and community,” Alessandra stated in the Argus on Wednesday, 31 August, 2022.

She is currently undertaking a Bachelor of Marine Science at Macquarie University and in addition has also studied for a Bachelor of Social Science majoring in Criminology Degree from Macquarie University.

Her goals are to finish her second University Degree and then continue with a Masters in Conservation and try to help save as much marine life in Australia as she can. Alessandra also hopes to use her Criminology Degree, to help address sociological issues facing rural NSW and wishes one day to change how the judicial system approaches problem youth. She believes the judicial system needs to find alternatives for gaol and create a support system for youth to reduce crime in general.

The Zone 6 competition judges, were Stephen Hatty, Ganmain, Imogen Clarke, Nowra, and Matthew de la Hunty, North Richmond.

The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Zone 6 Zone Finalists off to Sydney are Sarah Wood (Cowra Show Society), Maree Pobje (Dubbo Show Society) and Joanna Balcombe (Canowindra Show Society).