AECG PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT SIGNED

A special part of the Condobolin High School NAIDOC Week Celebration Assembly was the Signing of the Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG) Partnership Agreement.

This was done by Principal Mrs Wendy Scarce and Condobolin AECG President Marion Packham on Wednesday, 26 July.

The AECG Agreement artwork was designed by artist and Condobolin High School Student Support Officer Belinda Coe. She also designed the artwork for the new Welcome to Country and Acknowledgement to Country banners that will take pride of place at school functions and events.

The wording on the Condobolin High School and Condobolin AECG Agreement reads:

“As the primary organisations responsible for the secondary education of young people in Condobolin, we support and endorse the Partnership Agreement between the NSW Aboriginal Education Consultative Group and the NSW Department of Education 2020-2030.

“We commit to strengthening the collaboration between Aboriginal communities and schools – together we will work towards common goals in Aboriginal education, and together we will celebrate the success of our students and communities.

“We will build a school environment that is culturally safe, where inclusion and acceptance are embraced and one that is a great place to work and to learn.”

The AECG Partnership Agreement has been framed and will hang in the Condobolin High School front office.