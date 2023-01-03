ADF FINISHES SUPPORT

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has finished its flood support in Condobolin and across NSW.

As of 1 December, following agreement with emergency authorities, ADF support to flood-affected areas across regional NSW was deemed complete.

Defence established Operation FLOOD ASSIST 22-2 on 17 October 2022 as part of the Whole of Commonwealth Government response to flooding in Victoria and New South Wales.

Personnel, equipment, high clearance vehicles and helicopters supported emergency authorities in assisting affected communities

This support broadly comprised of flood preparation activities such as sand bagging, welfare checks, evacuation support, transport, logistics resupply, access assistance and initial recovery support. The ADF continues to work closely with National Emergency Management Australia in monitoring potential floods across the community. They remain prepared to provide additional support to State Emergency Services should requests be received via National Emergency Management Australia