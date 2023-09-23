ACTIVE CITIZENS PROGRAM UP AND RUNNING IN 2023

The Central West Active Citizen Program is up and running for 2023.

“We’re working with a group of Year 10 students from Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin, and Lake Cargelligo to build up their leadership skills and raise their awareness about being a positive member in their communities. We’re also enhancing cultural knowledge and employment potential, while breaking down barriers between police and youth,” a post on the Central West Police District Facebook Page read.

One of the first activities the Program undertook, was visiting culturally significant areas around Condobolin.

The Program has also run a barista course for the participants, to assist them with opportunities for employment.

“It was a fun, hands on course, with an engaging and passionate facilitator,” a post on the Central West Police District Facebook Page read.

“We will be working with the participants approximately every fortnight from now until the beginning of December.

“We’re really excited about the program and the young people, our future leaders, that are part of it. We would like to congratulate each participant for being selected for the program.”