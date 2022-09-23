ACP PARTICIPATE IN CULTURAL ART ACTIVITY

Recently, the participants of the Active Citizen Program, participated in a cultural art activity at the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation in Condobolin, heard about potential job opportunities and giving back to the community. They also visited a local volunteer organisation, the NSW SES Condobolin Unit, to see what they do and why their members give back to the community. The Active Citizen Program is run by the Central West Police District and includes students from Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo, Parkes and Forbes. “The art that came out of the day was fantastic!” a post on the Central West Police District Facebook Page read. “We have some very talented young people in our Police District.” Image Credits: Central West Police District Facebook Page.