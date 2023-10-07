ACP PARTICIPANTS VISIT LAKE COWAL

Recently Police from the Central West Police District took a group of Year 10 students from Condobolin High School, Lake Cargelligo Central School, Parkes High School and Forbes High School that are part of this year’s Central West Active Citizen Program to Lake Cowal Gold Mine.

“This was a fantastic day, which started with a presentation about Galari Farm – one way the mine is giving back to the local Indigenous community by providing a working farm and developing skills, training and employment for Indigenous youth,” a post on the Central West Police District Facebook Page read.

“This was followed by a tour of the mine site, including going to the look out of the open pit and the ore processing plant.

“The staff at the mine gave insights into their roles, how a mine operates and what they enjoy about their work.

“The day concluded with a BBQ and a presentation from Evolution Mining about employment opportunities at mines for the young people. Our aim of such activities is to broaden the opportunities young people have for employment potential.

“Evolution Mining Cowal Gold Operation are the sponsor for the Central West Active Citizen Program. We’d like to thank them for their support and allowing us to visit their mine site.”