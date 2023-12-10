ACP PARTICIPANTS TAKE PART IN LEADERSHIP CAMP

The Central West Police District took the young people that have been participating in their Active Citizen Program (ACP) on the final activity of the initiative – a Leadership Camp to Jindabyne and Canberra recently.

Condobolin High School students Gemma O’Bryan, Suzanna Wright and Errol Packham took part in the Leadership Camp. Other schools involved included Lake Cargelligo Central School and students from Parkes and Forbes.

The Active Citizen Program is a reward/leadership program that aims to increase cultural knowledge; build self-confidence and leadership skills; break down barriers between police and give the participants an awareness about how to be a positive role model and active citizen in their communities.

The Central West Police Active Citizens Program participants met up with Lake Illawarra Police District, who have been running the same program during the visit.

“We participated in an acknowledgement of country in Jindabyne, conducted a group art activity,” a post on the Central West Police District Facebook Page read.

“We attempted to hike to the summit of Mount Kosciuszko but due to high winds weren’t able to so had to hike near Thredbo.

“We visited Charlottes Pass and returned to Canberra. The major activity in Canberra was a wreath laying ceremony and Indigenous specific tour at the Australian War Memorial.

“Throughout the camp the young people were respectful, active and engaged. It was a pleasure to spend a couple of days with them.”