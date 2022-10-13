ACP PARTICIPANTS CREATE A MURAL

The young people from Condobolin, Parkes, and Forbes that are participating in this year’s Active Citizen Program worked with an Indigenous artist and Forbes Shire Council on a mural in Forbes recently. “It was a lovely warm day, and the artist shared her knowledge with the participants about Indigenous art and had them working with her on the mural as well as running a small activity at the same time where each person worked on their own personal art piece,” a post on the Central West Police District Facebook Page read. “One of the goals of the Central West Active Citizen Program is to enhance cultural knowledge with the participants and this activity was a unique way to do that. “It will also be an ongoing reminder to the young people of the positive impact they are having in the community whenever they visit Forbes.” Image Credits: Central West Police District Facebook Page.