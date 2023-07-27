ACOMMODATION SITE WORKS UNDERWAY

The Key Health Worker Accommodation site works at Condobolin Health Service have started. Three single units are being built. This project was part of the former NSW Liberal and National Party’s $73.2 million investment in key worker accommodation. Former Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said 11 purpose-built accommodation units would be built across Western NSW as part of the former Liberal/Nationals Government’s plan to support health workers who choose to come and work in rural and regional NSW, in March this year. “The local health services will be able to use the new accommodation for both permanent recruits who need to establish themselves in a community, and for healthcare workers coming in on a temporary basis.” “The new units are equipped with all the necessities including kitchenettes, comfortable living areas and ensuite bathrooms,” former Minister for Western NSW and Member for the Dubbo Electorate Dugald Saunders explained in March. “They will provide a homely and safe space for healthcare workers.” Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.