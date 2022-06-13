ACKNOWLEDGING NATIONAL SORRY DAY

On Thursday 26th May, Tullamore Central School students and staff acknowledged National Sorry Day.

K-12 watched the National Apology made by then Prime Minister, Kevin Rudd in 2008, and wrote special messages of acknowledgment on their handprints.

“As a school, we recognise today as an opportunity to continue to raise awareness of the history and ongoing effect of the forced removal of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children from their families and communities.” read a post on the Tullamore Central School’s Facebook page.

Source and Image Credit: Tullamore Central School’s Facebook Page.