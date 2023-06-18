ABORIGINAL SERVICES UNIT OFFERING SERVICES AT CONDOBOLIN LOCAL COURT

The Aboriginal Services Unit (ASU) delivers specialised services to frontline clients and community through the Circle Sentencing program, Aboriginal Community Justice Groups and through their service delivery in local courts, such as Condobolin.

The Aboriginal Services Unit is made up of six interconnected teams based across NSW. This includes a central team in Parramatta and five regional teams that drive frontline service delivery in Condobolin Local Court and others. The other locations across the Western area where service delivery occurs include Dubbo Local Court, Orange Local Court, Broken Hill Local Court, Wagga Wagga Local Court and Griffith Local Court.

“We also influence diversion strategies, projects and policy development through our informed and expert knowledge of Aboriginal people experiencing the NSW justice system as victims and offenders,” www.dcj.nsw.gov.au (NSW Department Communities and Justice) said.

ASU works to build pathways to justice for Aboriginal people and achieves this through:

Providing high-quality services and support to Aboriginal offenders and victims at court.

Commitment to improving customer experiences through our service delivery.

Collaborating with key internal and external DCJ stakeholders to design and implement culturally responsive approaches to addressing overrepresentation in the criminal justice system.

Designing and implementing programs in courts to target Aboriginal people’s offending.

Working with Aboriginal communities to develop local solutions to contribute to safer local communities.

Helping build the evidence base about ‘what works’ with Aboriginal offenders.