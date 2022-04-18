ABBY VISITS GOVENMENT HOUSE DURING LEADERSHIP EXCURSION

On Tuesday 29th March, Ungarie Central School’s School Captain, Abby Wason, travelled to Sydney to visit Govenment House while on a Leadership Excursion.

Abby (Right) was a part of the excursion with other LAP School Captains (Above) and students from NSW schools.

They were given a tour of Government House before listening to an address by Her Excellency The Honourable Margaret Beazley and Members of Parliament.

Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School’s Facebook Page.