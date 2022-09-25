Ungarie Central School Year 12 student, Abby Wason was a recipient of the Minister’s Award for Excellence in Student Achievement.
Abby was presented her award at the NSW Minister’s and Secretary’s Awards for Excellence at Ungarie Town Hall in the afternoon of Tuesday 6th September. Only 40 of these awards are presented to students in NSW public schools.
Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School’s Facebook Page.
ABBY RECEIVES MINISTER’S AWARD
