ABBY COMPLETES FINAL HSC EXAM

Ungarie Central Schools year 12 student, Abby Wason, completed her final HSC exam on Wednesday 2nd November. Unfortunately the weather has been anything but kind, but Abby took it in her stride and has finally made it through. Due to flooding Abby wasn’t able to finish her final four exams in Ungarie Central School, but was luckily able to complete them at Lake Cargelligo Central School. ” We are so proud of you Abby and look forward to hearing about your future adventures!” read a post on Ungarie Central Schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credit: Ungarie Central Schools Facebook Page.