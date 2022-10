Last month Abby Wason celebrated her final week of school, dressing up with a different theme each day, which included a disco outfit and Freddie Mercury from the band Queen in their music video for the song “I want to break free”. Abby also joined year 12 students from Lake Cargelligo Central School on one of the days, dressing up with their theme ‘On Wednesdays we wear pink’ from the movie Mean Girls. They also made cupcakes. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School’s Facebook Page.