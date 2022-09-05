A YARDSTICK TO THREE LADIES

Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls

Thursday 18th August, six ladies turned up to play social bowls.

Janelle Taylor, Colleen Helyar and Pauleen Dimos had a tight win over Yvonne Johnson, Judy Johnson and Pam Nicholl.

One yardstick each to Colleen Helyar, Yvonne Johnson and Pauleen Dimos.

The better bowler on the day was Judy Johnson, scoring a resting Toucher.

The second round of SSDWBA Pennants was played at Temora on Saturday 20th August.

Condobolin Sports Women played Lake Cargelligo’s Grade 4 Pennant side.

Condobolin Sports Womens winning both games. One point each rink win plus three points for highest aggregate.

After two rounds, Condobolin are on nine points.

Congratulations to our Pennant side, keep up the great teamwork.

The third round, Condobolin will play Temora Exies, at Condobolin on Saturday 10th September, 2022.

Also two additional games are being played at Condobolin, that day.

Lake Cargelligo (4) play West Wyalong S&C and Lake Cargelligo (3) play Temora Rec./Ariah Park.

Keep Safe,

HALF NIP.