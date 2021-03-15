A YARD STICK FOR YVONNE AND JUDY

Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls

Social bowls on Thursday 25th February, six ladies play a game of triples. It was a very tight game with the lead changing several times. The eventual winners were Colleen Helyar, Yvonne Johnson, and Pauleen Dimos over Jenny Tickle, Beryl Field and Judy Johnson, 18-15.

The first yard sticks for 2021 were Yvonne Johnson and Judy Johnson.

Secretary Wendy Ryan has placed copies of our Social Bowls draw, on our notice board, anyone wanting a copy please feel free to take one. You never know when you may have a free Thursday morning for a game of social bowls.

Our Match Committee are wanting players to finalise their teams in all 2021 Championships so that they may start closing events, the year is slipping away.

As well as Club Champions, our players play in Southern Slopes District events, which will be held in March, April, May this year. We also anticipate that Condobolin Sports Women will be playing the Jones Trophy, Jones Cup, and Forbes Cannon Merrit Trophy in 2021.

We also have eight Gala Days in our District, also a District Gala Day which will be held at our Club on 8th July, and Veterans Day at Ariah Park on 16th June, District Mixed Pairs at West Wyalong S & C over the weekend of 22nd & 23rd May, plus other tournament invitations from Bowling Clubs outside our district.

All Members, especially new members, are encouraged to participate in as many of these days, some are held on week days others on weekends. All bowling events are always found displayed on our notice board, a 2021 SSDWBA Calendar is also available for all Members.

SSDWBA’s District Open and Senior Fours, closed on 5th March, first round will commence Tuesday 23rd March.

Get well wishes to those on the sick list and good bowling to all.

Keep Safe,

HALF NIP