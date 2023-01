Condobolin Public School Year Six students went on an excursion to Orange on Wednesday, 7 December, where they enjoyed numerous activities including ten pin bowling and a pizza picnic. There was lots of laughter and fun times – “A beautiful celebration for an amazing group,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. More on the Year Six excursion will appear in upcoming editions of the Argus. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.