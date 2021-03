On 15 January, the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre received a very welcome donation.

Mineral Hill General Manager Geoff Merrell presented the facility with a $1,600 donation.

The funds will be used to purchase two new quad prams for our little ones in the Koala room. the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre said a big thank you to Mineral Hill.

Image Credit: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.