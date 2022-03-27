A VICTORY FOR CPS TEAM

The Condobolin Public School Boys Cricket Team opened their NSW Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) competition with a victory over Lake Cargelligo on Monday, 7 March. Teacher and Coach Mr Jason Cikos proudly reported that all the boys played with skill and sportsmanship. “The boys are looking forward to the challenge their next match brings,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. The Condobolin Public School Boys Cricket team (with coach Mr Jason Cikos) are set to play the next round of the PSSA competition after defeating Lake Cargelligo in their first match on Monday, 7 March. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.