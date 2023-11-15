A VERY GENEROUS DONATION

Condobolin Branch CWA recently donated to Condobolin Can-Assist. The donation was made possible from our major Mother’s Day raffle held earlier in the year and from a donation made to the branch from the Wild Dog Motorcycle Club. The Wild Dog Motorcycle Club attend the Condobolin Picnic race weekend yearly and raise funds to give back to the community. The president of the Club, Freddy Wittek asked that we disperse the funds into cancer research as they have recently lost members to the disease. Robyn Ries (Can Assist) was presented with the cheque in September.